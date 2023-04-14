Mahindra Thar SUV Gets a Price Hike: Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh More Expensive

Mahindra has increased the price of its popular Thar SUV by up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The automaker’s decision to hike the prices of Thar comes as the SUV gets updated to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms.

The price increase will impact customers planning to buy the LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant the most, with this variant becoming Rs 1.05 lakh more expensive. You will have to shell out an additional Rs 55,000 for the Thar X (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant. After the price hike, all other Thar variants are dearer by Rs 28,000.

SUV enthusiasts can consider the Thar range from Rs 10.54 lakh for the AX (O) Diesel RWD variant and Rs 14.49 lakh for the AX (O) Diesel 4WD trim. Meanwhile, the LX range is available from Rs 12.04 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.77 lakh for the fully-loaded LX Diesel AT 4WD variant.

Recent reports suggest that Mahindra will soon launch an entry-level variant of Thar 4WD, named AX (AC). This variant will be slotted below the existing AX (O) variant and will likely take on Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny. Maruti had showcased its highly anticipated SUV at the Auto Expo 2023.

Mahindra’s Thar is currently available in both 2WD and 4WD iterations. Thar 2WD variant can be bought with either a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine or a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit churns out 117 bhp power and 300 Nm of torque. It further comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. At the same time, the turbo petrol motor delivers 150 bhp power and 300 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter.

The powerful 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine generates 132bhp with 300Nm of torque. Reportedly, Thar’s AX (AC) variant will be offered with both 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

Thar boasts of supreme off-roading capability and its 4WD avatar comes with electronic brake locking differential which provides better grip in low-traction situations. Thar’s popularity in India can be gauged by the fact that Mahindra recently rolled out its 1,00,000th unit from its manufacturing plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. Thar has attained an iconic status in the country due to its legendary character and tremendous value for money. The Thar is available in a wide range of colours which include Napoli Black, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

