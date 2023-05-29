Mahindra XUV700 Mistakenly Filled with Diesel Instead of Petrol, Customer Demands Replacement

Mahindra XUV700 has been in the headlines for not the right reason, of late. Earlier this week, images of an XUV700 engulfed in fire on a highway in Jaipur surfaced. Mahindra clarified that the vehicle’s wiring had been tampered with, resulting in it catching fire.

The ensuing debate had not even subsided when the XUV700 hit the headlines for another unwanted reason. Reportedly, a dealer erroneously filled the petrol tank of a newly purchased XUV700 with diesel instead of petrol just before the delivery to the customer.

The customer shared a tweet, highlighting a mistake on the dealer’s part. According to the tweet, when the dealership realized their mistake, they flushed out the diesel and cleaned the tank before completing the delivery. The customer, however, took delivery on a written condition. The next day, while taking the car on a drive, the car halted due to heavy fuel leakage. The customer has now demanded his XUV700 be replaced with a new unit.

In response to the customer’s tweet, Mahindra customer service swiftly stepped in, requesting the necessary contact information to offer further assistance and address the matter at hand.

It’s important to note the significant disparities between petrol and diesel, both in terms of qualities and characteristics. While petrol is notorious for its susceptibility to ignition even at the slightest spark, diesel, on the other hand, requires more pressure to catch fire and is less likely to do so. The effective operation of essential parts like the fuel injection pump depends on the lubricating characteristics of diesel.

A diesel engine’s rubber seals are also not made to withstand the cleaning and drying effects of petrol. It might be difficult to tell if petrol has been injected into a diesel engine. Black smoke from unburned fuel is one of the typical symptoms, which might eventually cause an engine failure and prevent the automobile from starting.

Mahindra XUV 700 is currently one of the best-selling products of the Indian car maker. The flagship SUV reportedly has a waiting period of over 17 months. XUV 700 comes with a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine, which churns out max power of 197 bhp at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm of peak torque between 1750-3000 rpm. There’s also a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that produces top power of 182 bhp at 3500 rpm and 360 Nm of peak torque.