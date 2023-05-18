Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period in India: Check Waiting Time for All Variants

Planning to purchase a Mahindra XUV700? If yes, then, we have a bad news for you. The XUV700, which has created a buzz in the auto industry with its impressive design and features, is witnessing the longest waiting period right now in India.

It has been reported that the feature-loaded SUV’s entry-level MX and AX3 variants in petrol fuel trim have a waiting period of up to six months. While the diesel models have even longer waiting time of around seven to eight months.

Mahindra XUV700 Top AX7 & AX7 L Waiting Period

In some cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, for the top-end models such as AX7 and AX7L, it is showing the highest waiting period of more than 11 months or a year.

However, the situation wasn’t the same in November last year. During that time, the base trims MX and AX3 were witnessing a waiting period of just one or two months. Even some customers claimed that they had received their AX5 petrol variant in less than 4 months after booking the SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period in 2022

The waiting period was then up to 10 months for the MX, AX3, and AX5 trims with diesel engines, and up to 15 months for the AX7 and AX7L trims with petrol and diesel engines.

Meanwhile, in order to deal with this major problem, Mahindra decided to expand the production capacity from the current 6,000 units to 10,000 units by the start of 2024.

Mahindra XUV700 Powertrain

The XUV700 features a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine, which churns out max power of 197 bhp at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm of peak torque between 1750-3000 rpm. On the other hand, the diesel manual transmission model comes with a 2.2L turbo engine that produces a top power of 182 bhp at 3500 rpm and 360 Nm of highest torque. As far as the XUV700 diesel automatic variants are concerned, they deliver maximum power output of 185 bhp and 420 Nm of torque.