Home » Auto » Mangaluru International Airport Records 76 Percent Growth in Passenger Traffic

Mangaluru International Airport Records 76 Percent Growth in Passenger Traffic

The airport had handled 10,16,559 passengers during 2021-22, there were 12.08 lakh domestic passengers, and 5.86 lakh passengers were overseas travellers

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 11:48 IST

Karnataka, India

Mangaluru Airport (Photo: IANS)
Mangaluru Airport (Photo: IANS)

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has registered 76 percent growth in passenger traffic by handling 17,94,054 passengers during 2022-23 financial year compared to the previous fiscal, an airport release said on Thursday.

The airport had handled 10,16,559 passengers during 2021-22. Out of the 17.94 lakh passengers handled in FY 22-23, there were 12.08 lakh domestic passengers, and the remaining 5.86 lakh passengers were overseas travellers, primarily to various destinations in West Asia.

Similarly, the airport that handled 14,475 air traffic movements during FY 22-23, recording 42 per cent growth in this area. These include 10,060 domestic movements, 4,150 international movements and 265 general aviation (GA) or chartered flight movements.

During 2021-22, MIA had handled 10,212 ATMs including 7,792 domestic, 2,122 international and remaining GA.

The airport also recorded a 7 per cent growth in passenger traffic in March 2023 vis-à-vis February. The airport handled 1,43,788 passengers including 98,191 domestic travellers as against 1,34,583 passengers in February. The ATMs too increased by 7 per cent during March compared to February.

The airport has engaged with airlines, which are market leaders, and the new entrants to operate additional flights on high demand routes like Mumbai and Bengaluru domestically and additional flights on the established routes internationally.

Parleys are also on with airlines to operate on hitherto non-operated domestic sectors either by way of a direct or connecting flight, which will add to travel options of the people, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 13, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 11:48 IST
