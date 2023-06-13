Maruti Suzuki All-New MPV To Be Christened Invicto, Will Be Unveiled on July 5

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce a brand-new MPV on July 5, which has been officially named ‘Invicto’. This upcoming model will be based on the popular Toyota Innova Hycross.

Furthermore, it will be manufactured and supplied by Toyota. With its launch, the Invicto will take the coveted position of Maruti’s flagship model, standing proudly at the top of the carmaker’s line-up in our market.

To distinguish it from its Toyota counterpart, Maruti has made significant brand-specific styling enhancements to the Invicto. Spy images of the Invicto have already surfaced online, providing us with a glimpse of this remarkable vehicle ahead of its much-anticipated launch.

The Invicto differs from the Innova Hycross in a number of distinctive ways. These changes include a brand-new front bumper and grille, fresh headlamp and taillight accents and unique alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, we can expect subtle modifications to the upholstery and features list.

Maruti has previously indicated that the Invicto will be a limited production model, primarily aimed at showcasing its “carbon-friendly hybrid tech." It will be interesting to observe how Toyota will distribute the Innova Hycross units to Maruti given the lengthy waiting period. The same production line will be used to make both the Innova Hycross and the Maruti Invicto. Toyota has implemented a third shift at its facilities in response to the increased demand in order to effectively handle the order backlog.

When it comes to powertrain options, Maruti Suzuki will provide the Invicto with the same choices as the Hycross. Higher variants will be equipped with the impressive 183hp, 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain, delivering fuel efficiency levels comparable to those of the Innova Hycross, averaging around 13-16 kilometers per liter in real-world conditions. Additionally, Maruti is expected to offer the 173hp, 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox.