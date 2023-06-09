Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 4.80 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has finally launched the highly awaited All-New Tour H1 in the Indian market. The price starts at Rs 4.80 lakhs and goes as high as Rs 5.70 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom).

The commercial hatchback is offered in two variants namely Tour H1 1-litre 5MT and Tour H1 CNG 1-litre 5MT. The vehicle further promises to redefine the entry-level segment with its exceptional fuel efficiency. Built on the foundation of the popular Alto K10, the All-New Tour H1 showcases captivating exteriors, spacious interiors, and an array of comfort, convenience, and safety features.

The All-New Tour H1 offers an exceptional performance and improved fuel efficiency thanks to its Next-Gen K-series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, shared his thoughts on this launch, stating, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers."

Advertisement

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.74 Lakh in India, Deliveries Start Today

Under the hood, the All-New Tour H1 is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that churns out a top power of 65 bhp at 5500rpm in the petrol variant and 55.8 bhp power at 5300rpm in the CNG variant. It boasts a torque output of 89Nm at 3500rpm in Petrol mode and 82.1Nm at 3400rpm in CNG mode. Customers have the choice between Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, both delivering exceptional fuel efficiency ratings. The petrol-fueled Tour H1 achieves an impressive 24.60 km/l, while the S-CNG variant achieves an astounding 34.46 km/kg.