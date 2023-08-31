Maruti Suzuki ARENA Celebrates its 6th Anniversary with a New Campaign

Maruti Suzuki Arena has completed six glorious years in the country. Having said that, Arena will be celebrating its 6th ‘ARENAversary’ with the launch of a new brand campaign-‘Find Your Match’.

This innovative initiative has been designed to evoke the idea that customers would not only find their ideal vehicles, but also build lasting relationships with Maruti Suzuki ARENA. “Find Your Match" captures the idea that each customer at Maruti Suzuki ARENA sets off on a special journey with their new car.

Through its extensive network of 2853 locations, ARENA, a name that is renowned for cutting-edge and modern car buying experiences, has positively impacted the lives of more than 7.05 million customers throughout the vast expanse of 2392 cities.

Since the opening of its first showroom in 2017, ARENA has been at the forefront of innovation, providing personalised, digitally streamlined, and effortlessly seamless car purchasing experiences to a diverse, active, and tech-savvy audience.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, commented, “The incredible feat of touching the lives of over 7.05 million customers within just six years underscores the trust and confidence patrons place in the ARENA channel. This inspires us to not only meet but also surpass their expectations consistently. Backed by 2,853 state-of-the-art outlets that offer personalized experiences tailored for the dynamic and youthful customer base, the ARENA channel sets a benchmark for seamless, connected, and unparalleled car purchasing journeys. It’s our constant endeavor to adapt to the ever-evolving customer requisites and provide experiences on par with global standards that have firmly established ARENA as the top preference for Indian car aficionados."