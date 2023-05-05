Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets a New Safety Feature: Three-Point Seatbelt for Rear Centre Passenger

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has added an important safety feature to its popular premium hatchback, Baleno. The latest safety update for the Baleno includes a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre passenger. Although Maruti has given this update only to the Baleno for now, it will likely be added to other models as well.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, recently announced that all new vehicles must include a three-point seatbelt for all front-facing passengers. This move is aimed at the government’s goal to reduce road fatalities in India by half by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki had given a mid-life upgrade to Baleno’s 2023 model.

The latest Baleno now comes with ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and Hill hold as standard. These two features were added to boost the hatchback’s safety credentials. Maruti Baleno now boasts of enhanced traction while accelerating and braking due to the inclusion of ESP.

Maruti Baleno’s base variant comes with creature comforts like automatic climate control and rear power windows. These two features were previously available from the Delta variant onwards. The base trim of this hatchback also includes safety features like dual front airbags, tilt-adjustable steering, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors.

Baleno’s top-end variant offers features like a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys surround sound system, the futuristic Suzuki Connect connected car tech, a heads-up display (HUD), 360-degree cameras, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, auto-dimming IRVM and keyless entry and go.

Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre K12N DualJet petrol engine, which generates 90hp and 113 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is available with two transmission options - a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Baleno has been one of the best-selling products of the automaker in recent years. The popularity of the hatchback is credited to its peppy engine and sporty exterior. Baleno’s exterior is punctuated by a wide honeycomb-patterned ‘NEXWave’ grille.

Furthermore, design elements like new wraparound headlights, a flatter clamshell bonnet, a re-profiled bumper and new fog light housings give the car a sporty look.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 6.6 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model.

