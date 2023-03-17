Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 9.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza CNG at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Offered in a total of four variants namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Dual Tone, it is the brand’s 14th CNG product in India. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is identical to its ICE counterparts as far as appearance and features are concerned.

Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 6.51 Lakh

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV."

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG comes loaded with a plethora of premium features in the form of Alloy Wheels, Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Keyless Push Start. Equipped with Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG technology, it boasts of Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is powered by the same 1.5L K-Series petrol engine which generates top power of 86.6 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Paired with a 5-speed manual transmission along with the neatly integrated CNG cylinder which comes with an aesthetic cover, it delivers a mileage of 25.51 km/kg. With the launch of the Brezza CNG, all cars sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena are now available with the option of CNG variant.

Advertisement

“At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24 percent of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57 percent and 41 percent of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the Government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years," added Srivastava.

Advertisement

Below is the variant-wise price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG in India:

Advertisement

Brezza S-CNG Price (in INR, ex-showroom) Variant Price LXi S-CNG 9 14 000/- VXi S-CNG 10 49 500/- ZXi S-CNG 11 89 500/- ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone 12 05 500/-

Read all the Latest Auto News here