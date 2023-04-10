Maruti Suzuki Car Dealer in Odisha Owns 45 Exotic Cars and 9 Superbikes

Indian roads have seen an increasing number of supercars and sports cars lately. Many of these vehicles are owned by celebrities or billionaire businessmen. However, a Maruti Suzuki dealership owner in Odisha has caught everyone’s attention as he owns a whopping 45 exotic cars and 9 superbikes.

Devjyoti, the owner of Jyote Motors, has been in the automobile business for 35 years. Over time, the dealership owner expanded his business and now runs 14 dealerships across the state, including dealerships for Audi, Suzuki two-wheelers, TVS, and Harley Davidson.

A recent video shared by Bulu Patnaik on his YouTube channel showcases some of the cars from Devjyoti’s collection, including a Maruti Suzuki 800, a Lamborghini Urus, a MINI Cooper, a Bentley Flying Spur, an Audi A8 L, an Audi Q8, an Audi A7, a Ford Mustang, a Mahindra Thar, an Aston Martin Vantage, an Aston Martin DB11, a Jeep Wrangler, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Devjyoti’s love for cars started in 1996 when he opened a TVS dealership, followed by an Opel dealership in Bhubaneswar, and finally a Maruti dealership. Today, he operates nine Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the state, in addition to being the first dealership owner for Suzuki superbikes in his state.

The Maruti Suzuki 800 holds a special place in Mr. Devjyoti’s heart as it was his first car, which he purchased in 1998. He drove the car back to Odisha from Kolkata, and it still sits in his garage. The Bentley Flying Spur is his go-to car for commuting to work and other important meetings.

The Jeep Wrangler and Mahindra Thar are both highly capable 4×4 SUVs. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, on the other hand, is assembled in India, bringing the prices down.

Devjyoti’s love for cars is evident through his extensive collection, which ranges from humble to exotic cars. His story inspires many to pursue their passions and turn them into successful businesses.

