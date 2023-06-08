Maruti Suzuki Engage India Launch on July 5, Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the much-anticipated Engage MPV on July 5 in the country. It is the rebadged version of the renowned Innova HyCross. This remarkable model is set to become the largest and most premium offering in Maruti’s lineup, boasting an impressive price tag.

Notably, the Engage will also feature a hybrid variant, solidifying its commitment to eco-friendly mobility. Additionally, this launch will mark a significant expansion of Maruti’s Nexa portfolio, introducing the widest range of offerings to date.

As per the source, Maruti Engage is expected to deliver an unparalleled blend of sophistication, functionality, and superior performance. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Toyota Innova, renowned for its reliability and spaciousness, Maruti’s forthcoming MPV aims to exceed expectations and set new standards.

It is being anticipated that Maruti Engage will feature a striking exterior design, characterized by sleek lines and an aerodynamic silhouette. The spacious and luxurious interior will undoubtedly provide a comfortable and enjoyable ride for passengers, ensuring a truly elevated driving experience.

Car enthusiasts across the country have been eagerly awaiting this moment, longing to witness Maruti’s venture into the MPV segment. The introduction of Engage is expected to create ripples in the market, potentially transforming the landscape of the MPV segment in India.