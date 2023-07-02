Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Maruti Suzuki EVX EV Global Debut in October 2024: Report

Reports says the upcoming e-SUV eVX likely to be built in the company's Gujarat plant, which aimed to produce more than 1.25 lakh vehicles per year.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki eVX E-SUV spied (File photo)
Maruti Suzuki eVX E-SUV spied (File photo)

The leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has been grabbing the headlines for its much-awaited e-SUVs named EVX in India. Now, some reports suggested that the company’s first born-electric, currently known as YY8 as yet, is likely to hit the India road somewhere around by September or October, next year.

Reports also hinted that the eVX is likely to share some of the design elements from the concept car, which was already showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It will be created in the company’s Gujarat plant, which aimed to produce more than 1.25 lakh four-wheelers per year.

Maruti Suzuki eVX E-SUV spied (File photo)

2024 Maruti Suzuki eVX EV Features

As the company geared up to launch the car next year, some of the spy images during the testing phase got leaked on the internet and revealed some of the important key features of the car. The leaked photos suggested that the upcoming EV might come with L-shaped headlamps (more likely LED), an upright front profile, a piano-blank grille, and might feature flared wheel arches.

Apart from this, the upcoming EV is expected to have mounted rear door handles on the C-pillar, which might attract buyers even more.

Maruti Suzuki eVX E-SUV spied (File photo)

2024 Maruti Suzuki eVX EV Design

Talking about the interior, it has been speculated that the EV is likely to share Maruti Suzuki’s signature cabin style, which has already been seen in some of the recent vehicles. However, customers can expect slightly noticeable such in the dashboard layout. The car is expected to feature a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a rotating drive mode, giving more driving options to the customers.

    • 2024 Maruti Suzuki eVX EV Expected Price

    As far as the price is concerned, it might fall under the price bracket between at least Rs 20 lakh to 21 lakh (ex-showroom)

    first published: July 02, 2023, 15:00 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 15:05 IST
