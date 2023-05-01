Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Expects Chip Shortage to Ease in Q2 2023, Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki Expects Chip Shortage to Ease in Q2 2023, Here's Why

The auto industry has been battling with semiconductor shortages and higher raw material prices since the COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

Published By: Mayank Gupta

Reuters

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 17:19 IST

Bengaluru, India

Maruti Suzuki Swift (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Swift (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd expects some recovery in chip shortages in the second quarter, an executive at the country’s top carmaker said on Monday.

The shortage, which affected the company’s April production, will continue in the current quarter ended June, the executive said.

“Chip shortage will continue in Q1 but we are expecting some recovery in Q2, although visibility on semiconductor supply remains limited," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive, marketing and sales, said on a call.

Also Read: BS6 Phase II Norms - Maruti Suzuki Updates Entire Range with RDE-Compliant Engines

Advertisement

The auto industry has been battling with semiconductor shortages and higher raw material prices since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maruti’s total sales for April rose 6.5% to 160,529 units from a year earlier, the carmaker said in an exchange filing. The company raised prices across models from April, under pressure from high domestic inflation and new emission norms.

RELATED NEWS

The company has seen a bigger share of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in its total sales, while sedans’ contribution has been lower to the total number, Srivastava added.

SUVs made up more than half of India’s record 4 million passenger vehicle sales in fiscal year 2022-23, signalling growing popularity of the relatively pricier vehicles in a budget-conscious market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 17:19 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 17:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures