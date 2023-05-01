Maruti Suzuki Files Trademark for 'Engage' Moniker for Toyota Innova Hycross Based MPV

Maruti Suzuki Files Trademark for ‘Engage’ Moniker for Toyota Innova Hycross Based MPVMaruti Suzuki, the leading automobile manufacturer, is all set to launch a new premium MPV in India based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Recent reports suggest that Maruti has filed an application for registration of the ‘Maruti Suzuki Engage’ word mark. The company has decided to use this name for the upcoming rebadged version of the Innova Hycross, reported Rushlane. It is worth noting that there is no certainty that Maruti’s version of Innova Hycross will be named ‘Engage’ as the trademark is yet to be approved. If this trademark is objected to or denied, the company will have to go for a different name for the rebadged Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to rollout their new MPV within the next three months. The vehicle combines Maruti’s characteristics of durability with Toyota’s performance and superior build quality. There is keen interest on the MPV because all the cars that have been launched as part of the Toyota-Suzuki alliance have been very well received in India. Toyota sells Maruti’s Baleno as Glanza after rebadging it. But Maruti’s new MPV will take the opposite route.

The new MPV is built on Toyota’s global Toyota TNGA-C platform and will be sold through the company’s premium Nexa dealership chain. The vehicle will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Apart from cosmetic changes, Maruti’s MPV will almost be identical to the Innova Hycross. The exterior of the Maruti MPV is likely to be accentuated by a large, upright grille, a high bonnet line and body cladding all around. These design elements will probably appeal to SUV enthusiasts as well. Reportedly, Maruti is planning to offer the same engine choices that are currently seen on the Innova Hycross – a strong hybrid petrol engine and a naturally aspirated petrol unit.

The base petrol variant of the Hycross starts at Rs 18.30 lakh. The prices go all the way up to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec strong hybrid variant.

It remains to be seen how the rebadged Innova Hycross will fare in the Indian market as it will be Maruti Suzuki’s new flagship and the costliest model in its line-up.

