Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 8.41 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. It can also be availed via the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 23,248. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is offered in two variants: Sigma and Delta.

For those asking, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

Advertisement

Introducing the FRONX S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology."