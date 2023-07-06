Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Export Begins to Latin America, Middle East and Africa

As per the official details, first batch with 556 vehicles were shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:05 IST

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
The leading car maker in India Maruti Suzuki finally initiated exports of its newly launched sporty compact SUV, Fronx in the international market.

Here’s What Company’s MD Said About Export Decision

Commenting about the same, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the newly launched Fronx is an important model in the company’s portfolio, and the brand is confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans.

Takeuchi also stated “aligned to the Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India. we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally", Takeuchi added

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specs

The company launched mid-SUV Fronx in India in April under the price bracket of Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has been introduced in two engine options. The first one comes with 1.2-litre petrol. While the other one feature 1-litre turbo booster jet engine options. Both units are offered either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    • Maruti Suzuki Fronx Features

    The car has been equipped with advanced features such as a reverse camera, multi-functional steering wheel, dual climate control, six airbags, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360 camera, and more.

    first published: July 06, 2023, 19:05 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 19:05 IST
