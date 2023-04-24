Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 7.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx mini-SUV at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Having made its global premiere at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been presented with two petrol engines alongside manual and automatic gearbox choices. The mini-SUV can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17 378/-.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Design

The Fronx adorns NEXA’s signature design language “Crafted Futurism" with several sporty elements such as roof rails, chiselled wheel arches, precision cut alloy wheels, muscular fenders and side body cladding. The front fascia flaunts the NEXWave grille, chrome garnish, and signature NEXTre’ crystal block DRLs. The rear profile boasts of wide sweeping connected LED rear combination lamps which run across the width of the vehicle.

The mini-SUV is available in a total of 10 color choices which includes both mono-tone and dual-tone in the form of Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Interior

The cabin upholstery is offered in a dual-tone Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme. In addition, it also gets metal-like matte finish on the dashboard along with high gloss silver inserts.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Features

Some of the notable features in the Fronx are Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Furthermore, the range-topping variants are equipped with “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS" sound system. A special mention goes to the in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect which offers 40+ connected car features.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx can also be operated remotely via the Suzuki Connect App on smartphones, compatible smart watches & voice connectivity through Alexa Skill. The owners can perform several functions such as access & operate door lock, remote AC control (AT only), headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm, and many more features remotely.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Safety Features

Underpinning the Suzuki HEARTECT architecture, Maruti Suzuki Fronx houses a plethora of safety features in the form of 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine

The Fronx has been introduced with a couple of petrol engine in India. The entry-level variants are powered by a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet unit with Idle Start Stop technology which develops top power of 89 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm. It is offered with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes with mileage figures of 21.79 kmpl and 22.89 kmpl.

The mid and top-end variants of the Fronx draw power from an all-new 1.0L K-Series turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine with Smart Hybrid tech. This engine belts out maximum power of 98.5 bhp and highest torque of 147.6 Nm while linked to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (paddle shifters). The manual variants return a fuel efficiency of 21.50 kmpl while the automatic ones deliver 20.01 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price & Variants

FRONX Price (Ex-showroom in INR) Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine All-new 1.0L K-Series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Variant Price (INR) Variant Price (INR) +Sigma 5MT ₹ 7 46 500 Delta+ 5MT ₹ 9 72 500 Delta 5MT ₹ 8 32 500 Zeta 5MT ₹ 10 55 500 Delta AGS ₹ 8 87 500 Zeta 6AT ₹ 12 05 500 Delta+ 5MT ₹ 8 72 500 Alpha 5MT ₹ 11 47 500 Delta+ AGS ₹ 9 27 500 Alpha 6AT ₹ 12 97 500 Alpha Dual Tone MT ₹ 11 63 500 Alpha Dual Tone AT ₹ 13 13 500

