Home » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV To Get Hybrid Powertrain Only, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV To Get Hybrid Powertrain Only, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to be the first car from the company to have a JBL sound system, featuring 9 speakers inside the cabin.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 11:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The leading car maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its feature-loaded MPV Invicto on July 5. Ahead of the official launch, the company has started taking the advance booking for the car at a token amount of Rs 25,000. It has been reported that the four-wheeler will hit the road only in a Hybrid engine option as yet.

Reports suggested that Invicto will feature a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine option, paired with an electric motor, which will produce a max power of 180bhp. It will come with an e-CVT gearbox, and will not be offered in a manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki’s Chairman Statement

During the recent earning call, the company’s chairman RC Bhargava informed that the hybrid powertrain only be sourced from Toyota. He said it’s a strong hybrid, three-row, top-of-the-line kind of vehicle in terms of price. In addition, Bhargava said he does not think the volume will be large, and called the vehicle groundbreaking in terms of carbon-friendly hybrid technology.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features

The MPV is likely to have a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will support wireless Android, Apple and auto carplay. Apart from this, Invicto is expected to be the first car from the company to have a JBL sound system, featuring 9 speakers inside the cabin.

One of the most notable features is motorized Ottoman captain seats in the middle row, which might attract a lot of customers. Reports also suggested there are chances that the four-wheeler will have a panoramic sunroof.

    • Maruti Suzuki Invicto Expected Price

    As far as the price of a three-row MPV is concerned,  Maruti Suzuki’s executive director Shashank Srivastava told the media that it will be priced above Rs 20 lakh.

    first published: June 21, 2023, 11:19 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 11:27 IST
