Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Price, Features, Engine Specs and More

When it comes to the automobile industry, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are two renowned names that have been competing fiercely for years. Both companies have a wide range of vehicles that cater to various segments of the market. In this article, we will compare two popular models from these automakers: the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Toyota Innova HyCross. We will delve into their price, features, engine specifications, and more, to help you make an informed decision.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Price

Maruti Suzuki has officially introduced the highly awaited Invicto MPV in the nation, with prices ranging from Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is offered in the price range of Rs 18.30-28.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Variants

Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in two variants, the Zeta+ and Alpha+. On the other hand, the Innova Hycross comes in four primary variants: VX, ZX, and ZX(O).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Toyota Innova HyCross come packed with features that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. The Invicto boasts a modern and stylish design with LED headlights, a prominent grille, alloy wheels, and sleek body lines. Inside, it offers a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and a host of advanced safety features.

The Innova HyCross, known for its versatility and practicality, showcases a refined exterior with chrome accents, projector headlamps, and stylish alloy wheels. Inside, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo, along with premium materials and finishes. The infotainment system is equipped with advanced connectivity options, and the vehicle comes with features like three-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, and multiple airbags for enhanced safety.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine Specification

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto draws its power from a cutting-edge 2.0-litre electric hybrid system seamlessly integrated with an e-CVT transmission. With this advanced technology, the Invicto achieves an impressive mileage of 23.24 kmpl, setting a new standard in fuel efficiency within the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

On the other hand, the Toyota Innova HyCross is available in two versions, Petrol-only and Self-Charging Hybrid Electric, both built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The Self-Charging Hybrid Electric version utilizes Toyota’s 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System and a monocoque frame, offering a robust 181 bhp and an impressive best-in-segment mileage of 23.24 kmpl.