Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Accessories List Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

The highly anticipated Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, which took the spotlight at the 2023 Auto Expo, is all set for its official launch in early June. As excitement builds up, the SUV is currently being showcased at Nexa showrooms, creating a buzz among enthusiasts. Bookings have already begun, requiring a token amount of Rs 25,000, while the exact pricing details are yet to be revealed.

In a testament to its progress, the production of the new Jimny has already commenced, with the first unit rolling out of Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Haryana. The company has ambitious plans to produce approximately 1 lakh units per year, allocating 66 percent of them to sales in India and exporting the remaining units. As the launch approaches, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the list of genuine accessories that will be offered to customers, enhancing the adventure quotient of the Jimny 5-door and catering to the demands of off-road enthusiasts.

Here’s a glimpse of the exciting accessories available for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door:

Roof Rails

To complement the flat roof design of the Jimny 5-door, customers can opt for sturdy roof rails, providing the perfect base for roof top tents and awnings.

Side Cladding

Adding a touch of sportiness, the side cladding accessory protects the lower section of the SUV. Finished with silver accents, it enhances the muscular stance of the vehicle, combined with the black wheel arches.

Decals

As seen on the display model at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Jimny 5-door featured decals on its sides with the name ‘Jimny’. These decals could also be part of the accessories offered by the company, allowing customers to personalize their vehicles.

Chrome Accents

For those seeking a touch of sophistication, Maruti Suzuki offers chrome accents for the grille, fog lamp housing, door handles, and tail lamps. These can be purchased individually or as a package.

Spare Tyre Cover:

Given its adventure-oriented nature, the Jimny 5-door comes equipped with a spare wheel on the tailgate. To protect it from the sun, Maruti Suzuki provides a chrome or black finished cover that fits snugly over the entire tyre.

The price list for Maruti Jimny accessories will be revealed at the time of launch in a few weeks, allowing customers to choose and personalize their SUV according to their preferences.

Positioned on a sturdy ladder frame chassis and equipped with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door packs a punch. Powering this SUV is a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine, delivering 105 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. Customers have the option to choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, providing a smooth driving experience. With its impressive capabilities, the Jimny 5-door will face off against competitors like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the SUV market.

As the launch date draws near, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door promises to captivate adventure seekers and off-road enthusiasts alike, offering a perfect blend of performance, style, and personalization options with its genuine accessories. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated SUV.