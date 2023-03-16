Home » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Arrives at Nexa Showroom; More Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Arrives at Nexa Showroom; More Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be showcased at the Nexa showroom in a phased manner, Price announcement likely to be done in May 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 14:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its much awaited 5-door Jimny in the country. The automaker has already commenced the bookings of the SUV. Having said that, the SUV has garnered more than 18000 bookings since it was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Moving on, Maruti Suzuki plans to commence the customer showcase of Jimny 5-door in a phased out manner at the Nexa showroom. Initially, the SUV will be on display for one or two days only. We can expect the production of the Jimny to begin in April 2023. However, the market launch and price announcement are likely to take place in May 2023.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Bookings Cross 5,000 mark, Fronx Coupe-SUV Gets 1,500 Orders

Advertisement

The automaker will be manufacturing the Jimny 5-door at its Gurugram plant for both domestic and export markets. Furthermore, the brand plans to manufacture one lakh units of SUV in a year. The deliveries of the vehicle might begin by the end of May this year.

RELATED NEWS

Talking about the Jimny 5-door, it will be offered in two variants namely Zeta and Alpha. The key features include SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, 6 airbags, hill hold assist, and many others. The vehicle will draw its power from a 1.5L K15B petrol engine that will churn out a top power of 102 bhp and a peak torque of 134 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

first published: March 16, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 14:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics