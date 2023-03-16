Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Arrives at Nexa Showroom; More Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its much awaited 5-door Jimny in the country. The automaker has already commenced the bookings of the SUV. Having said that, the SUV has garnered more than 18000 bookings since it was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Moving on, Maruti Suzuki plans to commence the customer showcase of Jimny 5-door in a phased out manner at the Nexa showroom. Initially, the SUV will be on display for one or two days only. We can expect the production of the Jimny to begin in April 2023. However, the market launch and price announcement are likely to take place in May 2023.

The automaker will be manufacturing the Jimny 5-door at its Gurugram plant for both domestic and export markets. Furthermore, the brand plans to manufacture one lakh units of SUV in a year. The deliveries of the vehicle might begin by the end of May this year.

Talking about the Jimny 5-door, it will be offered in two variants namely Zeta and Alpha. The key features include SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, 6 airbags, hill hold assist, and many others. The vehicle will draw its power from a 1.5L K15B petrol engine that will churn out a top power of 102 bhp and a peak torque of 134 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

