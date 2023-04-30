Maruti Suzuki Jimny Customized by 'Twisted' Revealed, To Cost a Staggering Rs 50 Lakh

Yorkshire-based off-road specialist Twisted has announced that it plans to create a modified version of the Suzuki Jimny. This will be the first time in its history that Twisted will carry out modifications on a vehicle other than the Land Rover Defender. The Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) will be the first model to be modified by Twisted.

Also Read: Army-spec Maruti Suzuki Gypsy EV Showcased at Army Commanders’ Conference

According to a press release, each vehicle will be priced less than £50,000 (roughly Rs 51 lakh), plus VAT. Details about the Jimny Twisted are yet to be revealed. But it is believed that the vehicle will have “engaging handling and power delivery" with ‘progressive’ suspension, as per Top Gear. The Jimny will also get Twisted’s signature custom interiors, wheel and tyre package, upgraded infotainment and better soundproofing.

“Land Rover runs through my veins," Twisted boss Charles Fawcett said in a statement. “But I’m lucky enough to have fond memories of other simple 4x4s. The Jimny is one of the very few vehicles still in production with the same driving essence as when its predecessors were launched over 40 years ago. It still makes every journey fun and induces an immediate smile," he added.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be sold in India from May. The off-roader, which grabbed a lot of attention since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, is expected to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh for its base Zeta MT model. For the Jimny Alpha AT variant, the price could go up to Rs 13.99 lakh. The model will be available in a five-door version in India. Globally, the Jimny is sold as a three-door model.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The car can generate up to 103 bhp of top power and 134.2 Nm of torque. The SUV will have either a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual one. The Jimny will be fitted with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system, meaning that the model will have significant off-roading capabilities as it will rival Mahindra’s Thar and Force Gurkha.

In terms of design, Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a front grille with vertical openings, a clamshell bonnet, round headlamps with independent indicators and rear combination lamps. The SUV will also feature the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Read all the Latest Auto News here