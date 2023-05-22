Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch on June 7, Mileage Figures Revealed

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, is all set to launch its highly anticipated Jimny SUV in the country on June 7. The Jimny has been making waves since its debut at the Auto Expo earlier this year, generating significant buzz among car enthusiasts and off-road enthusiasts alike.

As the launch date approaches, more details about the Jimny are being unveiled. The automaker has released the much-awaited mileage figures for the Jimny. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine, delivering 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque. The Jimny will be available with a choice of a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

For the manual variant, Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kilometers per litre, while the automatic variant delivers a mileage of 16.39 kilometers per litre. These figures indicate that the Jimny strikes a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it an attractive option for customers.

The Jimny is a lifestyle off-roader that will enter the growing segment alongside popular vehicles like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. The SUV has already amassed an impressive number of bookings, with Maruti Suzuki reporting nearly 30,000 bookings for the vehicle so far.

Maruti Suzuki has further confirmed that the SUV will be available in two trims: Zeta and Alpha. While both trims offer a host of features and capabilities, it is the top-spec Alpha trim that has been in higher demand among customers.

In terms of color choices, the Jimny has captured the imagination of potential buyers with its visually appealing options. According to dealerships, the Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow, and Pearl Arctic White have emerged as the most popular color choices for the SUV.

The Jimny Alpha trim boasts an impressive range of features, including auto LED headlamps, a 9-inch touchscreen, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, cruise control, and an Arkamys sound system. Safety is also a priority, with the Alpha trim equipped with six airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

The Jimny’s off-road capabilities are bolstered by its robust ladder-frame chassis and Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. The AllGrip Pro system features a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with various modes, including ‘2WD-high,’ ‘4WD-high,’ and ‘4WD-low.’ This system ensures that the Jimny can tackle various terrains with ease, making it a versatile companion for adventure seekers.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is building among potential buyers. The waiting period for the Jimny is expected to be significant, with sources indicating up to six months for manual variants and up to eight months for automatic variants.

The pricing of the Jimny is expected to be competitive, with estimates ranging between Rs 10 lakh and 12 lakh (ex-showroom). While the SUV will not have direct rivals at launch, it will compete with established players like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in terms of positioning and off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki’s decision to bring the Jimny to the Indian market is a testament to the increasing demand for compact SUVs with rugged off-road capabilities. The Jimny’s compact size, distinctive design, and impressive features are expected to make it a sought-after choice among customers.