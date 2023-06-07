Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.74 Lakh in India, Deliveries Start Today

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Jimny off-roader at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. The 5-door SUV can also be availed via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 33,550. Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been introduced in two grades namely Zeta and Alpha with manual and auto gearbox choices.

Announcing the prices of the Jimny, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker."

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Design

Based on the brand’s ‘Crafted Futurism’ design philosophy, the 5-door SUV comes with a body-on-frame design. The square-shaped body, upright A-pillar and flat clamshell bonnet are some of the major styling highlights. The front fascia flaunts LED projector headlamps with washers and optimized bumpers with angled edges. It also gets protective black textured sections around the bumper area. The Jimny is offered in seven color schemes including five single-tone and two dual-tone options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

The cabin is finished in an all-black theme with silver inserts. Maruti Suzuki claims that sections of interior have been presented in a pattern which resembles “the body of a high-grade single lens reflex camera that conceals small scratches, suppress reflections and are easy to grip." The centre console houses the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, it also boasts of Arkamys Surround Sense audio system.

Built on Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) platform, it comes loaded with advanced safety features in the form of 6-airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, and Rear View Camera.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Specs

The Jimny is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s tried-and-trusted 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine with Idle Start Stop technology. It churns out top power of 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 134.2 Nm at 4000 rpm. It is available with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options with mileage figures of 16.94 kmpl and 16.39 kmpl, respectively. The engine is coupled with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system with low range transfer gear.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price

Below is the variant-wise price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India:

Jimny (5-door) Price (Ex-showroom in INR) Variant Price (INR) Variant Price (INR) Zeta MT 1,274,000 Zeta AT 1,394,000 Alpha MT 1,369,000 Alpha AT 1,489,000 Alpha MT (Dual Tone) 1,385,000 Alpha AT (Dual Tone) 1,505,000

“We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude. India holds a significant position for Suzuki Motor Corporation not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world." added Takeuchi.