Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price Reaction on Twitter: Is it Expensive or Cheap - Lets Find Out

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, announced the much-anticipated pricing of the Jimny SUV on June 7, 2023. The five-door SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and ever since it has created a buzz in the market. The response has been overwhelming since the carmaker opened pre-booking for the Jimny SUV and it reached a significant milestone of 30,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki India dedicated a substantial investment of around Rs 960 crore to the development of the Jimny, emphasising the company’s commitment to delivering an exceptional product. Traditionally available as a three-door configuration, the introduction of the five-door SUV marks a significant milestone for Maruti Suzuki.

The Jimny has achieved remarkable success globally, with Suzuki selling over 3.2 million units of the model in 199 countries and regions. This new version directly competes with the Mahindra Thar, another highly popular vehicle in the sports utility segment.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the base model of the Jimny at Rs 12.74 lakh, while the top model will be available at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). However, as soon as the prices were announced, Twitter exploded with reactions, and it appears that many people are unhappy with the price tag.

One user commented, “Shall we pay a premium for Maruti over Mahindra?"

This sentiment was echoed by another user who commented, “For off-road enthusiasts to have as second car, it is VFM for the starting variant as it comes standard with 4×4. For any other variant, one should be blind to choose this over Thar."

Expressing further disappointment, another user wrote, “Nope. Will be around 13.7 on road Delhi (base variant) + don’t forget about the mandatory tyre upgrade another 1L at least. Naah it’s a pass for me."

Another potential customer shared their change of heart, saying, “Overpriced! I booked it on first day but after price reveal everybody around convincing me to switch to other options."

The variant-wise prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny (Ex-Showroom) are as follows:

- Maruti Jimny Zeta MT: Rs. 12.74 lakh

- Maruti Jimny Zeta AT: Rs. 13.94 lakh

- Maruti Jimny Alpha MT: Rs. 13.69 lakh

- Maruti Jimny Alpha MT dual-tone: Rs. 13.85 lakh

- Maruti Jimny Alpha AT: Rs. 14.89 lakh