Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Launching Next Month with Prices Starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny has been the talk of the town since it was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV made its debut in India in a 5-door version while globally it is sold in a three-door variant. SUV enthusiasts in India are waiting for the launch of the iconic SUV with bated breath. Now, the wait is finally coming to an end with the official launch of Jimny next month. Ahead of the official launch, the expected price of the Jimny has been leaked online through a dealer invoice.

According to the leaked dealer invoice, the prices of Maruti Suzuki Jimny will start at Rs 9.99 lakh, for the base Zeta MT variant, and go up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top-spec Alpha AT variant (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Furthermore, the details of the model listed in the invoice suggest that it might be the top variant of the SUV. If that is the case, then the on-road price of Jimny’s Alpha variant could be around Rs 16 lakh. It is worth noting that Jimny’s 5-door version will be launched in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha. These two trims will be spread across four variants.

India-bound Jimny will have a longer wheelbase as compared to the 3-door model that’s on sale currently in other markets of the world. As the SUV will offer access to rear seats, the Jimny could be an attractive proposition for many car buyers in India.

Jimny boasts of rugged design elements like a clamshell bonnet, round headlamps with independent indicators, a front grille with vertical openings and rear combination lamps. The highly anticipated SUV will come with modern features such as the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 103 BHP and 134.2 Nm of torque. This engine is seen in cars like XL6, Ertiga, and Brezza and is quite refined. Jimny’s power unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Jimny will also have significant off-roading capabilities as it will come with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in India.

