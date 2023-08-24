Maruti Suzuki Swift To Get Generational Upgrade By 2023-End, Details Inside

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to make its global debut by the end of this year. The fifth generation of the popular hatchback will feature a revamped avatar, including a new engine configuration.

Swift, sold under the Maruti Suzuki brand in India, is among the best-selling cars in the country. The new version of the hatchback will surely spice up the competition in the segment. Spy shots of the upcoming car being tested on European roads have been making rounds on the internet for the past several months now.

Advertisement

The new-gen Swift features a more compact and grounded stance. On the front, the car boasts a broader and sleeker front grille along with all-new headlamps. Spy shots suggest that the rear door handles will be integrated into the door panels, discontinuing the recessed C-pillar placement of the current generation.

The upcoming car will have more vertical pillars, and fewer contours on the side profile, reminiscent of the previous generation of the popular hatchback. Spy shots indicate larger windows for the rear doors of the car, aimed at giving a more spacious cabin feel.

On the inside, the Swift is likely to come with a 9-inch Smarplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system and other convenience features, including wireless charging and a heads-up display. For safety, the new-gen Swift will come with six airbags as standard.

Advertisement

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift could receive strong hybrid technology in addition to the petrol offering. The engine option has been in the works in collaboration with Suzuki and Toyota. The hybrid technology will be paired with the current 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12C Dualjet petrol engine. The unit in the current Swift models is equipped with the ability to deliver 90 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.