Maruti Suzuki to Launch Fronx Crossover in April

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the highly anticipated Fronx crossover in the Indian market. Reports suggest that the company will roll out Fronx through its NEXA premium dealership network in the first week of April 2023. The automaker has already started dispatching the sub-four-metre SUV to dealerships across India. Furthermore, its prices are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Fronx, which is being touted as a crossover, will be positioned between the Baleno and the Grand Vitara. The car is essentially the crossover version of the Baleno hatchback and will likely be priced somewhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki first showcased the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 and is based on the Heartect platform. The car boasts of an impressive road presence, courtesy of a Grand Vitara-inspired front fascia which features a large grille and a split headlamp design. The vehicle will come equipped with features like a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an Arkamys-tuned sound system, wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera heads-up display, connected car tech, keyless entry, automatic AC with rear AC vents, push-button start and cruise control.

Advertisement

Also Read: New Hyundai Verna 2023 vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City: Price, Features, Engine & More

Furthermore, the Fronx will be offered with two engine options - a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 BHP and 147 Nm and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 89 BHP and 113 Nm. Customers will get a choice of a 5-speed manual as standard, a 5-speed AMT paired to the naturally-aspirated engine and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic with the turbo petrol. The 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol engine will be available in – Sigma, Delta and Delta+ trims. On the other hand, the turbo petrol will only be offered with the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.

The Fronx, which is Maruti’s second sub-four-metre SUV, will be sold alongside Brezza. It will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Kia Sonet.

Advertisement

The sub-four-metre SUV segment is one of the hottest segments in India right now. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Maruti Suzuki Fronx fares in the highly competitive Indian market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here