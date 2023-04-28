Maruti Suzuki to Launch New Premium MPV Based on Toyota's Innova Hycross in India

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed an all-new premium MPV in the Indian market. This new MPV, set to go on sale within the next three months, will reportedly be based on Toyota’s Innova Hycross. RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki’s Chairman, confirmed the development during the company’s last earnings call. He said, “We will be sourcing a vehicle from Toyota; it’s a strong hybrid, three-row, top-of-the-line kind of vehicle in terms of price. I don’t think the volume will be very large but it’s a path-breaking vehicle in a sense because of its carbon-friendly hybrid tech. It will be launched in roughly two months or so."

Maruti’s upcoming MPV, which is expected to be based on Toyota’s global Toyota TNGA-C platform, will be sold through the Nexa dealership chain as its flagship model. Furthermore, the MPV will likely be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. Reports suggest that except for cosmetic changes, Maruti Suzuki’s new multi-purpose vehicle will be almost identical to the Innova Hycross.

If Hycross’ exterior design is anything to go by, the new Maruti MPV will boast of a large, upright grille, a high bonnet line and body cladding all around. Maruti’s upcoming will be offered with the same engine choices that are currently seen on the Innova Hycross – a naturally aspirated petrol and a strong hybrid petrol unit.

Toyota currently sells the Innova Hycross alongside its Innova Crysta. In terms of pricing, Hycross start at Rs 18.30 lakh for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec strong hybrid variant.

Toyota and Suzuki entered into an alliance in 2017. Both companies are sharing cars using a cross-badging strategy. Under their global partnership, Toyota has launched cars like Glanza and Urban Cruiser. The latest product of their joint venture is the Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. All of these models have been successful in the Indian market. These cars combine Maruti’s characteristics and value for money with Toyota’s performance and superior build quality.

The development has generated tremendous buzz among MPV enthusiasts as Innova has acquired an iconic status in India due to its practicality and reliability.

