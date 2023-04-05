Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is Highly Unsafe Car, Here's Why You Should Not Buy It: Global NCAP Test Report

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has received 1 star for adult crash and 0 stars for child safety ratings from Global NCAP. Despite being one of the most popular hatchbacks in India, it has never received appreciation as far as safety parameters are concerned. It consistently features in the list of top 10 best-selling cars in India as well.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, offers the Wagon R with a reliable engine. The hatch is considered a great value for money product. However, it is one of the lowest rated cars in terms of passenger safety. In the latest Global NCAP crash test report, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has scored 1 star for adult crash rating and 0 stars for child safety.

“The @Maruti_WagonR falls short on safety performance with one star for adult occupant protection & zero for child occupant protection in the latest #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results," the latest GNCAP tweet read.

New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) test is a globally accepted safety rating for new cars. After crash tests NCAP gives new vehicles a safety rating from zero to five stars.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Since 2014 Global NCAP has been encouraging a market shift in India for safer cars. We have been delighted with the positive response from Indian automakers and some global automakers as well. Although there has been some limited improvement, we are yet to see this safety commitment deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models."

Maruti’s Wagon R was previously tested in 2019 and it had then received 2 stars. But, it is worth noting that the tests were conducted under less stringent parameters.

Global NCAP had updated its crash protocols in 2022. Global NCAP’s new protocol is reflective of a more holistic safety rating, which takes into account safety parameters like the requirement of Electronic Stability Control (ESP) and additional crash tests for side impact protection. Moreover, Global NCAP has become more stringent in calculating the chest load readings on the crash test dummies.

In the Global NCAP crash test, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R scored a rating of 19.69 points out of a maximum of 34 points. The hatchback also scored 13 points in the side movable deformable barrier test and 6.7 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test.

“Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying for Global NCAP that Maruti Suzuki does not even make this requirement available as a customer option," added Alejandro Furas.

Plus no side pole impact test was conducted as the Wagon R does not have curtain airbags. The vehicle’s poor GNCAP rating may influence the buyers, who put safety on priority while selecting a car.

The upgraded Wagon R is currently available with two engine options - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 67 PS power and 89 Nm torque, and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that churns out 90 PS and 113 Nm torque. Both these engines ensure better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a CNG variant of the Wagon R. This variant comes with a smaller power unit, with 57 PS power and 82 Nm of peak torque.

