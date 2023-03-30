Maserati MC20 Launch in India: Price, Features, Engine Specs and More

Maserati finally reveals the price of its much-awaited supercar MC20. Interested customers can buy the premium vehicle at the starting price of Rs Rs 3.69 crore (ex-showroom, India), that’s even before you tick any of the additional accessories on the list.

Originally, the MC20 was expected to land in India in mid-2022. But, after a big gap, the company is finally likely to start dispatching the product in May 2023.

Know everything about Maserati MC20

Advertisement

The mid-engined MC20, which is essentially a spiritual successor to the MC12 supercar from 2004, is the brand’s first vehicle to include an in-house-developed engine in more than 20 years. The engine, known as Nettuno, is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 630 horsepower and 730 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheels.

As per the Maerati, it said the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

Meanwhile, Maserati is anticipated to release the MC20 Cielo’s convertible version soon. However, the exact launch date is not confirmed as yet. The company is also set to introduce Levante hybrid SUV, which was scheduled to arrive in India in 2022 but due to some parts testing, the firm has pushed the launch further. The Grecale, a new compact SUV from Maserati, is also planned for India, but it won’t likely arrive until much later.

Read all the Latest Auto News here