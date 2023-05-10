Matter Aera Bookings Start from May 17, India's First Geared Electric Motorcycle Launch Soon

Matter will start the booking of India’s first electric motorcycle with gear from May 17. Customers have the option to book the Aera electric bike from the company’s website and also though e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The bookings will be open in 25 cities in India. The Matter Aera is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5000 variant and the higher-spec called the 5000+ is priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: TVS iQube Mega Delivery Marathon Launched Across 10 Cities, Successfully Delivers 100 Electric Scooters in New Delhi

Advertisement

Matter Aera is first of its kind electric motorcycle. What sets this apart from the other electric bikes in the country is the fact that it is India’s first geared electric bike. Matter has opened the doors to a new era of geared electric motorcycles with the Aera.

There are 4 gears in the Aera electric bike that allows it to go from 0-60 kmph in just 6 seconds. As per Matter, this bike will allow one to easily dig up a good mileage of 25 paisa per km.

As per the information with us, the Aera will be available in 2 variants - 5000 and 5000+. The bike will be equipped with a 5kWh, liquid cooled battery pack which is expected to give a range of nearly 125 km. This motor will produce 14 bhp of top power.

Matter Aera will come equipped with a 7 inch touchscreen that will allow the rider to have Navigation, Music and other connected features on their finger tips.

The prices announced for the 5000 and 5000+ include the FAME-II subsidy and do not include the exclusive state subsidies.

Read all the Latest Auto News here