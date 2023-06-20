Matter Aera Electric Bike to Get Airtel-Powered Advanced IOT Features

A technology-led innovation start-up, Matter Motor Works has announced the partnership with India’s leading telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel. The sole purpose of the partnership is to diploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter Aera, India’s first and only geared electric motorbike.

The official information shared by the company revealed that Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade E-Sims on all Matter Aera bikes, and it will start taking advance bookings on 17th May. The official press release shared by the brand also informed that in the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be released with Airtel E- Sims powered by advanced IOT features. It will provide a smart and connected experience on Airtel’s pan-India superior network.

Airtel’s advanced IoT platform, Airtel IoT Hub, will help with the real-time tracking of these vehicles, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented by telco-grade security. While sharing the news, Matter also revealed its future plans, saying it will produce over 300,000 such bikes over the next three years.

Harish Laddha, CEO – Emerging Business, Airtel Comment

Reacting about the partnership, Harish Laddha, CEO – Emerging Business, Airtel, commenting on the partnership, said, Airtel is delighted to partner with Matter Motor Works and offer best-in-class connected mobility solutions to their consumers using our cutting-edge IoT solutions. As the country embarks on its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals.

In addition, he said the company looks forward to this partnership, setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology. We are confident that in the months to come Airtel will be a critical play in India’s IoT journey, Laddha added.