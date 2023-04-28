Matter Partners With Flipkart for Pre-Bookings of E-Motorcylce Aera, Check Offers, Range And Specs

The fastest growing tech innovation EV start-up named Matter has been working on its electric bike Aera. Now, the Ahmedabad-based company is finally introduced the EV motorcycle in India, which can be pre-booked by e-commerce giant Flipkart. Yes, you read it right.

The company has collaborated with the leading online shopping website in order to provide customers with a convenient option to purchase EV bikes. Interested customers also can avail of the additional bank discount or instant cashback on the deal.

Matter Aera’s price, range and variants

Matter Aera electric bike can be purchased at the starting price of Rs. 1.43 Lakh, and it goes up to Rs. 1.53 Lakh for its top-end variants. The company has introduced the feature-loaded motorcycle in four variants - 4000, 5000, 5000+, and 6000+. All the models reportedly can provide a maximum range of 125 km, except the top-end variant, which produces an impressive max range of 150 km.

Commenting about the electric bike Aera, the company’s CEO Mohal Lalbhai said that Matter aspires to make electric vehicles accessible across demographics and regions. He further said that in the era of smartphones and the internet, Ecommerce provides uniform reach across the stratum, and this is where the brand’s collaboration with Flipkart will extend the reach to a broader audience, will help them to access and adopt the new age mobility and sustainable technology that is set to create a better future leading into the 22nd Century.

