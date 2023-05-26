McLaren Artura India Launch Today, All You Need To Know

The highly anticipated McLaren Artura is all set to make its grand entry into the Indian market today. This groundbreaking supercar is the first series-production hybrid vehicle from McLaren, combining exceptional performance with enhanced efficiency. The launch of the Artura in India signifies McLaren’s commitment to providing cutting-edge automotive technology and exhilarating driving experiences to discerning Indian enthusiasts. Let’s take a closer look at this remarkable vehicle and what it has to offer.

McLaren Artura: Exterior Design

With its iconic C-shaped headlights and horizontal taillamps, the Artura bears the unmistakable McLaren design DNA that enthusiasts have come to love. Despite being a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the Artura maintains a relatively low kerb weight of 1,498 kg, comparable to non-hybrid supercars in its segment. Equipped with Pirelli Cyber Tyres, which feature sensors in close proximity for quicker data transmission, the Artura ensures optimal performance and safety on the road.

McLaren Artura: Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the McLaren Artura showcases the manufacturer’s first series-production hybrid powertrain. The 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 petrol engine delivers a maximum power output of 577 bhp and a torque output of 584 Nm. Complementing the petrol engine is an electric motor that adds an additional 94 bhp and 225 Nm of torque, resulting in a combined total output of 671 bhp and 804 Nm. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

McLaren Artura: Interior Features

Inside the cabin, the Artura exudes elegance and sophistication, featuring Clubsport seats, an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, and a redesigned steering wheel with integrated controls. Additionally, the Artura offers Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and incorporates advanced driver assistance systems for added safety and convenience.

McLaren Artura: Chassis and Handling

The McLaren Artura employs a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis, which contributes to its exceptional agility and handling prowess. The intelligent suspension system adapts to different road conditions, providing a comfortable ride without compromising on performance. McLaren’s expertise in Formula 1 racing is evident in the car’s aerodynamics and overall dynamic capabilities, making it a true driver’s car.

The Artura’s performance is further enhanced by its new multi-link rear suspension, upgraded electro-hydraulic steering, and proactive damping control. The supercar comes equipped with the latest generation of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, ensuring optimal grip and handling.

McLaren Artura: Price and Availability

The McLaren Artura is a luxury supercar, and its pricing reflects its exclusivity and exceptional engineering. While the exact pricing details for the Indian market are yet to be announced, it is expected to be in line with the car’s positioning in the premium segment. Interested buyers can reach out to authorized McLaren dealerships to inquire about availability and book their own Artura.

As the McLaren Artura enters the Indian market, it will face stiff competition from formidable rivals like the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, the McLaren MC20, and the Ferrari 296 GTB. While exact pricing details are yet to be unveiled, one can expect the Artura’s price range to be upward of Rs 4 crore. This exquisite hybrid supercar promises to deliver an unrivaled combination of power, style, and technology, solidifying McLaren’s position as a pioneer in the automotive industry.