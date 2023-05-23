McLaren Artura Supercar Set for Launch in India on May 26, Check Specs and Power

After making an official unveil at India’s first authorized dealership showroom in Mumbai last year, the British luxury car maker McLaren is now all set to launch its supercar named Artura Hybrid in the Indian market on May 26.

The company has not revealed official details about the price and other important key features. However, reports claim that the car will hit the market on the Indian shore with hybrid technology, and an electric motor, which will provide a good range to the customers.

For those who are unaware, the McLaren Artura is the company’s first series of production that comes with hybrid technology and has been equipped come with a V6 engine.

McLaren Artura Specs and Power

The car will come with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which will generate a max power of 577bhp and 584Nm of peak torque. The Internal Combustion Engine is also powered by an electric motor that produces a max power of 670bhp and 720 Nm torque. As far as the electric motor power is concerned, it produces 93.7bhp and 225 Nm torque.

The overall power allows the vehicle to accelerate to 0-100kmph in approximately three seconds. The car features 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

McLaren Artura Features

The super fast sports are expected to filled with a lot of advanced features such as Clubsport seats, collision warning, a lane departure warning system, McLaren Track telemetry, E-diff, and variable drift control, multi-functional steering wheel, and among others. Further, the 7.4kWh battery pack enables the hybrid sportscar to run on an electric-only mode of 30km, up to speeds of 130kmph.