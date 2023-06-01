Meet the Indian Sardar Who Owns 15 Turban Colour Matching Rolls-Royce Cars, Details Here

Having at least one Rolls Royce in their lifetime is a fantasy of every car enthusiast. While some just keep daydreaming about it, there are people who just hustle each and every day in order to achieve their dream. A successful Indian origin the UK-based entrepreneur Reuben Singh is a perfect example of it, who has not just built a huge empire overseas with his hard work, but also created a crazy garage full of cars, specially Rolls Royce.

Singh gained international attention after some of his photos went viral on the Internet, where he was seen posing in front of his Rolls Royce collection with his matching turban color. The businessman has a huge car collection worth multi-billion dollars.

Take a look at some of photos of Reuben Singh’s Rolls Royce Collection

It also has been reported that Singh on last Diwali gifted himself five Rolls Royce in different colors, making his RRs collection bigger. Currently, he is having 15 Rolls Royce. However, the exact model and customization of the car are still not known yet.

Apart from the super luxury chauffer driven car, he also owns a Lamborghini Huracan worth more than Rs. 3.22 Crore, and the rarest car Bugatti Veyron that comes at starting price of Rs 12.95 crore. Apart from this, the business tycoon also has a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Pagani Huayra, which costs a bomb.