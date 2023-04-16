Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Set To Make Global Debut Tomorrow, Check Specs And Important Details

The wait is almost over as the luxury car brand Mercedes is all set to launch Maybach EQS 680 SUV, which was already showcased in 2021 as a concept. As per the official details shared by the brand, it will take off the wrap from the luxury SUV on April 17 at Auto Shanghai in China. Those who are interested in witnessing the grand unveil by the brand can visit the company’s official website or official youtube channel at 2.00 p.m Central European Summer Time (CEST) tomorrow.

Mercedes-Benz also starting the countdown on its official site regarding the same. Ahead of the official release of Maybach EQS 680, the company already shared some photos and revealed not much but some of the key designs and features of four-wheelers.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Launched in India at Rs 3.30 Crore

Know everything about the Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV

It is expected that Maybach EQS 680 SUV is likely come with a bottom bumper, similar to the Maybach S-Class and GLS. The SUV will also include heavy front chrome grilles and the brand logo will shine on the bonnet. To make it as comfy as possible, Mercedes will also include plush seats with high high-quality leather on the sides, pillows and a lot more.

Meanwhile, the company has not revealed specs details about the vehicle as yet. But, it is expected that the Maybach EQS likely come with an all-wheel-drive dual-motor configuration identical to the EQS 580 SUV, which produces a max power of 536bhp and 858 Nm of torque. It is expected to provide a range of 671 km from its 107.8 kWH battery.

Advertisement

As far as the safety features are concerned, it will also have 10–12 airbags, all passive electronic features like traction control, hill hold assist, stability control, ABS, EBD, BBA, torque vectoring, and ADAS features like blind spot warning, lane assist, cross traffic assist, collision warning, parking assist, 360-degree camera, parking sensors and whatnot.

Read all the Latest Auto News here