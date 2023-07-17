Metro Mitra App: BMRCL Collaborate With Auto Union to Provide Last Mile Connectivity in Bengaluru

Bangalore government has been taking, or approving every approach, which provides benefits to commuters in travel. Recently, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has collaborated with the auto union, and released an application named Metro Mitra, which allows passengers to book train tickets, auto rides and last-mile connectivity under one platform.

The mutual decision for releasing the application has been taken for the betterment of daily commuters, who face a lot of difficulties while booking autos and train tickets.

All About Metro Mitra App

The report says Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) model trial will kickstart on Monday. Once testing will get finished, the needy passengers will be able to use the service on the app.

Every time a person will book an auto via app, they will be charged an extra Rs 10 for the technology or pick-up service. The passengers will have to reach at Metro Mitra zones, which have been created for auto drivers in the vicinity of metro stations.

The app also will send a one-time password (OTP) on commuter’s smartphones, including the driver’s details and his rating. The App is expected to work the same as the Ola and Ubber cab app.

Updates on Namma Yatri

Apart from this, Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) also has been working on Namma Yatri, a mobility app that provides multi-modal service to commuters without the involvement of any middlemen.

Here’s How Passengers Reacted To New App