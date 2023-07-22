Metro Operation Between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Station to Remain Close on Sunday

Following the scheduled maintenance work, the train services between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line will not be available till 6 am on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DMRC said that to undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on Sunday, train services on the line will be regulated.

“Train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations till 6:00 am from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section up to 6:00 am," it said.

“In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period," it said.