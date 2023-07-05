MG Comet EV Becomes Official Partner for G20 Start-up Summit

MG Motor India has announced a significant partnership with the esteemed ‘Startup20’ Shikhar event.

This collaboration marks MG Motor India’s unwavering commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s dynamic mobility sector, in line with its pioneering MG Developer & Grant Program (MGDP). Scheduled to take place on July 3rd and 4th, 2023 in Gurgaon, the Summit promises to be an extraordinary platform for industry leaders and startups alike.

The association with the ‘Startup20’ Shikhar event serves as a testament to MG Motor India’s relentless support for the burgeoning startup ecosystem and its mission to provide a fertile ground for meaningful collaborations. This much-anticipated event provides a unique opportunity for startups to connect with global visionaries, showcase their ground-breaking ideas, and actively contribute to shaping the future of India’s startup landscape.

Gaurav Gupta, the Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, “We take immense pride in reinforcing our commitment to promoting innovation and empowering startups in the Indian automotive sector through our MG Developer & Grant Program. At MG Motor India, we have consistently championed technological advancements and extended extensive support to aspiring entrepreneurs. By participating as the official Mobility Partner in the ‘Startup20’ Shikhar event, we eagerly anticipate the chance to facilitate impactful collaborations and foster the exchange of revolutionary ideas."

Ever since its establishment in India, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of encouraging tech startups to develop cutting-edge applications and experiences that revolutionize the mobility sector. Through its highly acclaimed MGDP, the largest mentoring program in the automotive segment, MG Motor India has engaged with approximately 1,500 startups in the past four years alone. Notably, 25 outstanding startups have emerged victorious in various domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Mobility, Blockchain, Connected Cars, Electric Vehicles & Infrastructure, Virtual Reality (VR), Ease of Business, Shared Mobility, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Sustainability.