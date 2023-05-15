MG Comet EV Bookings Open Now, Details Inside

MG Motor India, renowned for its iconic British heritage, has announced the opening of bookings for the highly anticipated MG Comet EV – a Smart EV designed specifically for urban mobility. Customers can now conveniently reserve their Comet EV online through the MG Motor India website or at MG Dealerships for just Rs. 11,000.

To provide complete transparency, MG has introduced the groundbreaking ‘Track and Trace’ feature on the ‘MyMG’ app, allowing customers to monitor their booking status in real-time.

The Comet EV will be available at an exclusive introductory price, starting from Rs. 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant, while the Play and Plush variants are priced at Rs. 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). This special offer is limited to the first 5,000 bookings, with phased deliveries scheduled to begin in May.

Expressing his views on the MG Comet EV’s booking announcement, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, stated, “MG Comet EV has been crafted to meet the unique requirements of urban Indian consumers. With MG’s pioneering Track and Trace feature, we aim to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding car bookings. Soon, customers will have the joy of experiencing their very own MG Comet."

Furthermore, MG has introduced the MG e-Shield ownership package for the Comet EV, encompassing repair and service costs. This package includes a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty, 3 years of Roadside Assistance (RSA), and 3 free labor services for the first three scheduled maintenance sessions. The 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery, equipped with IP67 rating and Prismatic Cells, comes with an impressive 8-year/1 lakh 20 thousand km warranty. MG also provides over 80 carefully designed extended warranty and service packages, starting from just Rs. 5,000.

In addition, MG offers an optional buy-back program, enabling customers to effortlessly upgrade to their next MG vehicle. With this special package, customers are guaranteed a buyback of 60% of the original ex-showroom value at the end of 3 years.

The Comet EV variants offer a range of convenient service options, including DIY assistance via the My MG App, remote service support, doorstep servicing, and pick-up/drop-off service when the vehicle requires workshop attention. MG is revolutionizing the urban mobility landscape, delivering cutting-edge features and exceptional customer service.