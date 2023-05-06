MG Comet EV Price List Out in India, Top Variant Costs Rs 9.98 Lakh

MG Motor India launched its much-awaited micro SUV Comet EV last month in the country. Now, the company has revealed the price details of all three models - Pace, Play and Plush. The price starts from Rs 7.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for top models.

To note, the above-mentioned price is available for the first 5,000 customers only. Meanwhile, interested customers will be able to book the four-seater EV on May 15. The company will start dispatching the car on May 22.

Comet EV variant-wise price

The company has introduced Pace (base variant) at Rs 7.98 lakh, Play models come at Rs 9.28 lakh, while the top-end variant Plush has been priced at Rs 9.98 lakh. One should note that all the mentioned prices are ex-showroom, which might fluctuate depending on the cities and states.

In order to boom sales, the brand has launched a buyback program, under which all the Comet EV customers can return the electric car even after using it for three years. But, here’s the catch. The company will pay back 60 percent of the original ex-showroom value.

Comet EV Specs and Range

MG Comet EV features an IP67-rated water and dust resistance 17.3kWh battery pack. It provides an ARAI-certified range of 230km. The car does not come with the DC charging option. However, it offers a 3.3kW internal charger, which takes somewhere around 6 to 7 hours to charge the EV fully. Apart from this, the company has a single electric motor on the rear back axle that also generates a max power of 41 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

The company claims that the Comet EV’s operating cost is very less. Customers will likely spend around Rs 500 to 600 monthly on charging.

