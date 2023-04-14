Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
MG Comet EV Production Starts in Gujarat, First Unit Rolled Out Ahead of Launch

Based on the globally acclaimed GSEV platform, MG Comet EV will be unveiled on April 19 in the Indian market

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 10:31 IST

Gurgaon, India

The first unit of the Comet EV was rolled out from Halol facility in Gujarat (Photo: MG Motor)
MG Motor India has commenced the series production of the upcoming Comet EV at the Halol factory in Gujarat. Based on the globally acclaimed GSEV platform, MG Comet EV will be unveiled on April 19 in the Indian market. The company has officially released a few images of the exterior as well as interior of the upcoming EV.

MG Motor claims that the Comet EV is build on a ‘Solid Steel Chassis’ while coming with a ‘High Strength Vehicle Body’. The company further states that the GSEV platform is highly versatile and spacious. The British brand has sold more than 1 million units so far with the GSEV architecture in global markets. The Comet EV, reportedly, takes safety to the next level, with 17 hot stamping panels spread across the body-in-white.

Commenting on the first production roll-out of Comet, Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor India said, “The recent Urban Mobility Happiness Survey conducted by Nielsen unequivocally brings out the fact that a compact smart electric vehicle is the preferred choice of urban commuters when it comes to commuting. At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India."

MG Comet EV will get multiple smart features including Internet of Vehicles (IoV), multimedia, and connected car tech. It is expected to be launched in a price range of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom) with rivals such as Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in India.

first published: April 14, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 10:31 IST
