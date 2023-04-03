Home » Auto » MG Comet EV Spotted in Gurgaon, Likely to be Launched in the 2nd Half of April

MG Comet EV Spotted in Gurgaon, Likely to be Launched in the 2nd Half of April

MG Comet EV to attract GenZ customers and city dwellers. It is expected to be priced above Rs 10 lakhs

MG Comet EV Spotted in Gurgaon (Photo: News18.com)
MG Motor is all set to launch its new electric vehicle, the “Comet EV" in the Indian market in the second half of April. The sub-4-metre compact EV has been in extensive testing for the past few months. It was recently spotted in Gurugram with a brand-new, vibrant camouflage and graffiti patterns, aimed at attracting Gen Z customers. The test vehicle flaunted OTW sticker which stands for “on the way", hinting that the launch is imminent. Contrary to the media reports, News18 have learnt from sources that this vehicle is likely to be priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV spotted in Gurgaon (Photo: News18.com)

Talking about the MG Comet EV, it will boast a dual-tone colour treatment and unique LED lighting arrangements, including dual-barrel LED headlights, LED strip integrated into the ORVMs, and bumper-mounted turn signals. The vehicle is further anticipated to feature a 25 kWh battery with a single front-axle motor producing around 50 kW of power, offering a range of 150-200 kilometres on a single charge. The brand may opt to use lightweight LFP batteries to enhance the battery and motor’s lifespan.

The upcoming EV will come equipped with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and Next-generation MG iSmart connected car technology, besides other advanced features. The MG Comet EV is expected to compete with Tata Tiago.ev and Citroen eC3. The company aims to target Gen Z customers and city dwellers who require a small car for short trips.

Furthermore, the MG Comet EV promises to be a thrilling addition to the Indian electric vehicle market. Its unique design and advanced features are sure to excite and entice customers.

