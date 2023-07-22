MG Files Design Patents of Baojun Yep EV, Plans to Launch Another E-Micro SUV in India

As electric vehicle culture started exploding in the Indian market, many car manufacturers either turning their existing vehicles into EVs or launching new ones. To follow the trend, the leading car maker Morris Garages (MG) is all set to introduce another compact EV, which is likely to hit the market somewhere around 2025. It has been reported that the brand already filed a design patent under the name Baojun Yep.

The company has already unveiled the Baojun Yep in China, and the Indian version is likely to share the same design elements. The electric micro-SUV will be based on the company’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, the same one that is for the newly launched Comet EV.

Advertisement

Upcoming MG Baojun Yep Design

Ir has been reported that the upcoming Baojun Yep will be a retro-themed electric SUV with three doors. The four-seater EV is likely to come with square-shaped LED headlights, a bumper with a tough appearance, roof rails, a huge bulging wheel arch, and the company’s logo on the front grill.

Moving towards the rear, customers might get LED tail lamps set up, similar to the Comet EV. The car also will have a rear wiper, defogger, shark fin antenna among others.

As far as the size is concerned, Baojun Yep might feature a length size of 3,381mm, height of 1,721mm, and 1,685mm, and width of 1,685mm. When it comes to the wheelbase, it is liekly to be 2,110mm, which is bigger as compared to the Comet.