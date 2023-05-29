MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 40.29 Lakhs

MG Motor India has finally launched the much-anticipated Gloster Blackstorm edition in India. The price starts at Rs 40.29 lakhs (ex-showroom). This exclusive special edition, adorned in a captivating deep Black hue, exudes elegance and sets the vehicle apart from the rest.

BLACKSTORM 6 Seater BLACKSTORM 7 Seater BLACKSTORM 6 seater BLACKSTORM 7 Seater Diesel Diesel Diesel Diesel 2WD 2WD 4WD 4WD Rs 40.29 Lakhs Rs 40.29 Lakhs Rs 43.07 Lakhs Rs 43.07 Lakhs

(All Prices, ex-showroom)

The Advanced Gloster Blackstorm enthralls with its dynamic aesthetics, boasting bold sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork. The iconic 2WD & 4WD, New Gloster, and Internet Inside emblems are beautifully highlighted by the Metal Black and Metal Ash colors. The Dark Theme is further enhanced by the roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish, creating an imposing presence for MG’s flagship SUV.

Advertisement

Step inside the Advanced Gloster Blackstorm, and you’ll be greeted by a black-themed interior adorned with red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, calipers, and front and rear bumpers. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, featuring exquisite red stitches, adds a touch of sportiness to the entire interior.

Engineered with the next-generation ‘On Demand’ or ‘Real Time Intelligent’ 4 Wheel Drive train, equipped with the cutting-edge BorgWarner transfer case and state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology, the Advanced Gloster Blackstorm delivers unparalleled power, torque control, and distribution. This translates to unrivaled performance on any terrain, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience.

Also Read: MG Motor Plans to Launch 4-5 New Cars in Next 5 Years With a Strong Emphasis on EV Models

Safety takes precedence in the Advanced Gloster Blackstorm, offering 30 intuitively designed safety features, including the first-in-segment Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)*. Among its key features are Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and a Driver Fatigue Reminder System. These cutting-edge safety technologies provide a cocoon of protection for occupants, making every journey secure and worry-free.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the SUV also offers a range of impressive features, including a dual panoramic electric sunroof, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation functions, and an all-terrain system with seven modes - ‘Snow,’ ‘Mud,’ ‘Sand,’ ‘Eco,’ ‘Sport,’ ‘Normal,’ and ‘Rock.’ These features, combined with the Gloster’s Driver Assist System (ADAS), further elevate passenger comfort and road safety.

At the heart of the Advanced Gloster Blackstorm lies a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering an impressive 213 bhp of power. This engine, coupled with its twin-turbo diesel technology, sets a new standard for performance and efficiency in its segment.

Advertisement

Owners of the Advanced MG Gloster Blackstorm will enjoy the exclusive benefits of the personalized car ownership program “MY MG SHIELD," offering over 180 after-sales service options. Additionally, customers will benefit from the standard 3+3+3 package, which includes a warranty of three years with unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance, and three labor-free periodic services.

With the introduction of the Advanced Blackstorm edition of the MG Gloster, MG Motor India reaffirms its commitment to providing Indian consumers with the finest in luxury, innovation, and driving pleasure. The Advanced Gloster Blackstorm is poised to redefine the SUV landscape in India, setting new standards of excellence and leaving a lasting impression on discerning customers.