Mhaji Bus: New Scheme to Hire Private Buses in Goa

Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘Mhaji Bus’ (My bus) scheme paving way to hire private buses to foster the services of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) connecting remote areas and cities.

“We have approved hiring private buses under the ‘Mhaji bus’ scheme. Private buses will be taken on contract. Presently four routes are finalized. All these buses plying on these four routes will now come under this scheme," Sawant said.

These private buses will come under state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) on contract basis to strengthen the bus transport of the coastal state.

Pramod Sawant recently had said that the government will soon launch night bus services in the coastal state for tourists and those working for the third shift.

“There is no bus service after 8 p.m. in the state. We are ready to face the losses, but there is a need to start the bus transport service during night. It is available in other states. Once we start this service tourists visiting Goa or locals can travel during night time by buses. It will even help those joining duties for third shift," Sawant said.

Chief Minister Sawant had said that this will happen once the private buses come on board with the government.

“To make this service available, we need support from Kadamba and also private buses. We all can give the best services to the people. While making Goa a model state, we should not lack in the transport system. Safety and security of the passengers will also be considered. We are working on these aspects. If we want the tourism industry to grow, then we will have to maintain good relations with all concerned," Sawant said.

There will be major changes in the transport system to connect people from villages to cities and industrial areas. There are major four industrial estates in Goa, where thousands of workers work in all three shifts.

Currently, there are around 1,460 private buses in the state, while Kadamba Corporation has around 600, including electrical buses.