Monterey Car Week California: New Pininfarina B95 EV to Be Unveiled This Week

After unveiling the feature-loaded futuristic all-new electric vehicle Pura Vision SUV concept last month, Italian EV carmaker Automobili Pininfarina is now gearing up to surprise all the enthusiasts by breaking the covers from its much-awaited EV named B95 on August 17 at Monterey Car Week in California.

It has been reported that the brand will display the all-new B95 alongside with Pura Vision SUV concept and Battista Edizione Nino Farino hypercar. The company did not share much details about the all-new B95. However, some reports suggested that the EV is likely to share some of the design and styling elements from the newly unveiled Pura Vision design concept and Battista.

Here Is What Campany’s CEO Says About EVs

Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paolo Dellacha said “I am excited at the prospect of Automobili Pininfarina making an enormous impact at Monterey Car Week this year, delighting our customers, retailer partners and fans with a collection of wonderful new vehicles.

“It is a pivotal period in the evolution of Automobili Pininfarina. Our ambition when we launched the company in 2018 was to become the world´s first creator of purely electric luxury cars. Envisioning, designing, and delivering on the dreams of our clients. I am incredibly proud to now share what we have carefully prepared for our customers and fans in 2023.

“It is the first time anywhere in the world that these special models will be presented together – spearheaded by the extraordinary new B95 - an entirely new proposition that takes inspiration from our recently-revealed PURA Vision design concept."

Pininfarina B95 EV Expected Battery Pack and Range