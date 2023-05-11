Mother's Day 2023: Best Electric Scooters For Your Mom

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to show your love and appreciation for your mom. While there are countless gift options out there, an electric scooter can be an excellent gift for moms who enjoy outdoor activities or need a convenient mode of transportation. Electric scooters are eco-friendly, cost-effective, and easy to operate, making them an ideal gift for moms of all ages. In this article, we’ll discuss the best electric scooters to gift your mother this Mother’s Day.

Bounce Infinity E1

Price- Rs 59,999

The Bounce Infinity E1 boasts a swappable 2 kWh 48V 39 Ah battery pack paired with a hub motor, providing a top speed of 65kmph. With a peak power output of 2.9bhp and peak torque of 83Nm, this electric scooter offers two ride modes - Eco and Sport. The IP67-rated lithium-ion battery claims to offer an 85 km range on a single charge, with a charging time of four to five hours. Despite its affordable price, the Infinity E1 comes equipped with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, geofencing, anti-theft and tow alerts, and a drag mode for moving the scooter in case of a puncture.

Hero Electric Optima CX

Price- Rs 62,190

The Optima CX is powered by a 550W BLDC motor that produces 1.2bhp of peak power while being paired to a 52.2V, 30Ah lithium phosphate battery that takes 4-5 hours to charge completely.

The company offers the scooter in both single and double battery variants, which are priced at Rs 62,190 and Rs 77,490 respectively. The double battery version boasts a range of 140 km on a single charge and can reach a top speed of 45 km/hr.

Ampere Magnus EX

Price- Rs 73,999

Equipped with an integrated USB port, an LCD screen, keyless entry, and an anti-theft alarm, the Ampere Magnus EX is a feature-rich electric scooter. It utilizes a 1.2 kW motor to reach a top speed of 55 km/hr and comes with a 60V, 30Ah battery that takes 6-7 hours to charge from 0-100% using a 5 amp socket. The Magnus EX boasts an impressive ARAI-certified range of 121 kms.

Odysse Racer Lite V2

Price 77,250

The Electric Scooter V2 comes equipped with a powerful and waterproof motor and with its dual battery system, you can enjoy longer rides without worrying about running out of power. The lithium-ion battery claims to fully charge in three-four hours and offers a range of 75 km. The scooter also features LED Lights and boasts a large boot space, allowing you to store your belongings safely and easily. Additionally, an anti-theft lock ensures your scooter remains secure when not in use.

The Electric Scooter V2 offers a comfortable and reliable ride and available in a range of attractive colors including radiant red, pastel peach, sapphire blue, pista, pearl white, and corban black, this scooter is sure to turn heads on the road.

Hero Electric Photon

Price- Rs 80,790

The Hero Electric Photon is powered by a 72V 26 Ah battery pack mated to a 1200W motor. The battery completely charges in 5 hours and claims a range of 90 km on a full charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/hr. This electric scooter is equipped with LED headlights and tail lights, as well as sleek alloy wheels.

Electric scooters are an eco-friendly and convenient way to travel and make an excellent gift for mothers who enjoy outdoor activities or need a mode of transportation. In this article, we have listed some of the best electric scooters available in the market, ranging from affordable to high-end options. The Bounce Infinity E1, Hero Electric Optima CX, Ampere Magnus EX, Odysse Racer Lite V2, and Hero Electric Photon are all excellent choices that offer different features and price ranges. By gifting your mother an electric scooter, you’re not only showing her your love and appreciation, but also helping her travel in a sustainable and comfortable way.